SL Benfica will battle Chelsea FC in a Round of 16 match at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Benfica vs Chelsea match is scheduled to be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Benfica and Chelsea is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Sunday, June 29. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Benfica vs Chelsea live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Benfica vs Chelsea live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Nico Williams Transfer Saga: Athletic Club Draw Battle Lines Against Barcelona Over Spanish Winger Signing.

Benfica vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 RO16 Match Details

Support our Chelsea at Bank of America Stadium! 🏟️✊ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 28, 2025

