Benfica will be hosting Inter Milan in the 1st leg of their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarterfinal game on Wednesday, April 12. The game will take place at the Estadio da Luz Stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal at 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important clash between Benfica vs Inter Milan will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD, Sony Sports 3/HD and Sony Ten 2 channels. Meanwhile, SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Benfica vs Inter Milan match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Benfica vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

The stakes are high! 😮‍💨 Who will rise to the occasion?#UCL pic.twitter.com/j9OdRCBRWs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 11, 2023

