Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 will see second-placed Bengaluru FC clash against bottom-ranked Mohammedan SC on January 11. The Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL match on the Sports 18 3, and Star Sports 3 channels. Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 live streaming viewing option is also available on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: Hyderabad FC Snatch Late Point Against FC Goa, With Both Teams Reduced to 10 Men.

Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan SC Live

The Blues are ready to light up the Kanteerava as the Black Panthers visit! 🧨🔵 Bengaluru, let’s welcome 2025 at the Fortress, TOGETHER. ✨ Women enter the West Block for free. 🩷 Link to #BFCMSC tickets 👉 https://t.co/AI7XUFy9yo. #WeAreBFC #ನೀಲಿಎಂದೆಂದಿಗೂ #LouderThanEver pic.twitter.com/dEZLAJ8alL — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 11, 2025

