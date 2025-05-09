Tottenham Hotspur will be back in action for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final berth as they will take on Bodo/Glimt at home in the semifinal first leg match on Friday, May 2. The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo/Glimt, Norway and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal match on Sony Ten Sports 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the Jio TV app. FIFA World Cup 2026: Azteca Stadium To Reopen 75 Days Before Kickoff, Confirms Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

