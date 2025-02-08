Borussia Dortmund will go up against fifth-placed Vfb Stuttgart in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, February 8. The Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart, match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and it will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 and fans can find the Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart live telecast viewing option on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. An online viewing option of Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart will be available on SonyLIV app and website but will need to have a subscription for the same. Bundesliga 2024–25 Sees Quickfire Scoring Record As Bayern Munich Puts Five Past Dismal RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund vs Vfb Stuttgart Live

🔙 at home this weekend 🏡 pic.twitter.com/IoE7JMTmms — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)