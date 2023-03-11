Bournemouth will face Liverpool in their next match at English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, March 11. The game will begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Liverpool are coming into this match with a 7-0 victory over arch-rivals Manchester United. Meanwhile, Bournemouth suffered a 3-2 loss against Arsenal. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The important match between Bournemouth and Liverpool will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Giovanni Simeone, Napoli Forward, Earns Argentina Call-Up for Friendlies Against Panama and Curacao.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool on Star Sports Network

Can Liverpool carry on their spectacular form from the previous gameweek to get one step closer towards top 4️⃣ or will Bournemouth manage to steal crucial 3 points? Tune-in today, 6:00 PM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #BOULIV pic.twitter.com/6s2XMSf87G — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 11, 2023

