The Brazil vs Guinea International Friendly match will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. The game will be held on June 18, 2023 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch the Brazil vs Guinea international friendly match. There is no official broadcaster for this match hence, it would not be televised in India. Fans would also not be able to watch live streaming of this match in the absence of a digital streaming partner. With no live streaming available, fans can look up the Brazil football team's official social media handles to catch live in-game updates.

Brazil vs Guinea, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Numeração definida pro duelo contra Guiné Vamos juntos, Brasil 💚💛 Brasil 🇧🇷 x 🇬🇳 Guiné ⏰: 16h30 (horário de Brasília) 🏟️: RCDE Stadium, em Barcelona, Espanha 📺: @tvglobo e @sportv pic.twitter.com/OMWHhKzF30 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 17, 2023

