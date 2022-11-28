After a winning start against Serbia, fan favourites Brazil will be in action again as they take on Switzerland in the Group G encounter of FIFA World Cup 2022. The Brazil vs Switzerland will be played at the Stadium 974 and has a kickoff time of 09:30 PM IST. Fans looking for BRA vs SUI football match free live streaming online and TV telecast will find all the information on this page. The Brazil vs Switzerland live streaming online is available on JioCinema app and website with English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali commentary. On tv, the Brazil vs Switzerland can be followed live on Sports 18 for English commentary, MTV and Sports 18 Khel for Hindi commentary.

Brazil vs Switzerland Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

