Top of the points table Liverpool will be looking to collect as many points as possible against weaker opponents with defending champions Manchester City getting closer and closer to their record fifth consecutive PL title. Brentford on the other hand have a poor record against the Reds. They will be looking to change their stats against the visiting side. The exciting game will start at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 17, 2024. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India and the match will be televised on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide a live telecast of the Brentford vs Liverpool game. Fans can also watch the Brentford vs Liverpool live streaming the on Disney+ Hotstar App. ‘Mo is back in full training’ Jurgen Klopp Gives Positive News on Mohamed Salah’s Injury Status Ahead of EPL 2023-24 Game Against Brentford.

Brentford vs Liverpool Live

