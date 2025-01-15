Manchester City go up against Brentford in the Premier League 2024-25 on Wednesday, January 15. The Brentford vs Manchester City match is slated to be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford and it starts at 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the Premier League 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Brentford vs Manchester City live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. There are fans who will be looking for online viewing options and they can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Brentford vs Manchester City live streaming at the cost of a subscription fee. Kyle Walker to Leave Manchester City in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window; AC Milan and Clubs From Saudi Pro League Make Offer for England International.

Brentford vs Manchester City

