EPL giants Chelsea are about to face Brighton & Hove Albion in their upcoming Premier League 2024-25 game. The Blues, standing at the fourth spot will be desperate for a win to stay alive in the title race when they face their 10-placed hosts. The Brighton vs Chelsea match will be played at the Falmer Stadium from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, February 15. The broadcast partner of Premier League 2024-25 in India is Star Sports and fans can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea City live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. English Premier League Likely To Replace VAR System with SAOT By End of 2024-25 Season, Would Reduce Time Taken in Offside Calls By 31 Seconds: Report

Brighton vs Chelsea live:

