In the pursuit for a spot in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United will cross swords with Brighton in the Premier League 2022-23 on Friday, May 4. The match is set to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Amex Stadium, Falmer, England. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game.

Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)