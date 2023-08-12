Burnley will host Manchester City in the opening match of Premier League 2023-24 game on Saturday, August 12. The match is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Turf Moor in Lancashire. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Burnley vs Man City on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD channels. As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Burnley vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League 2023–24 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

.@VincentKompany welcomes his former club to Turf Moor as a manager for the first time in #PL! Can he stop the mighty @ManCity? Tune-in to #BURMCI, tomorrow, 12:30 AM, only on Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #BURvMCI pic.twitter.com/OFXhx2ecFg — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) August 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)