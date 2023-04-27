Chelsea will be taking on Brentford in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Thursday, April 27. The game will kick off at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in their previous match. Brentford meanwhile played a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in their previous outing. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 2/HD channels. Disney+ Hotstar meanwhile will provide the live streaming of this game. FIFA Receives Four Bids From Member Associations to Host Women's World Cup 2027.

