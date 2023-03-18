Chelsea will face Everton in their next match at English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, March 19. The game will kick off at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London. Chelsea are coming into this game with a 3-1 victory against Leicester City. Meanwhile, Everton defeated Brentford in their previous match. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of EPL 2022-23. The Chelsea vs Everton match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Chelsea vs Everton on Star Sports Network

Will Chelsea carry on with their newfound form, or will Everton grab a win and protect themselves from relegation? Tune-in today, 11:00 PM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/r6XtP7IYeG — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 18, 2023

