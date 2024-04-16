With just eight games remaining in the season, Chelsea will be looking to climb up the standings with maximum points from each game. Everton on the other hand, is looking to catch up for the points dropped due to the FFP rule. But despite some poor runs in the league, Chelsea managed to keep the upper hand over the Merseyside team. They won 15 and drew 13 matches against Everton in the last 28 meetings. The exciting game will start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 16th. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Chelsea vs Everton match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can also watch the Chelsea vs Everton live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. West Ham 0-2 Fulham, Premier League 2023-24: Hammers European Hopes Hit Again with Loss to Cottagers.

Chelsea vs Everton Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)