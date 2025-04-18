Chelsea will host Legia Warsaw in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 quarterfinal match on April 18. After the conclusion of the first leg of the quarterfinal, Chelsea is leading by 3-0 (aggregate). The much-awaited clash will be played at Stamford Bridge in England. The Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans might find live telecast viewing options of Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 live on Sony Ten Sports TV channels. The Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 live streaming viewing options are also available on the Sony LIV app. UCL 2024–25: Luis Enrique Says PSG Showed ‘Personality and Character’ in 3–1 Comeback Win Over Aston Villa in UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg.

Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea UECL Live

