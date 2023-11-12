Manchester City will play against Chelsea on the matchday 12 of Premier League 2023-24 on November 12. The match will be played at Iconic Stamford Bridge Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Chelsea vs Manchester City live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United 1–0 Luton Town, Premier League 2023–24: Red Devils Manager Erik ten Hag Gets Important Win Following Speculation About His Future.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Live

Two different players, different positions, one quality of winning matches for their teams! As @sterling7 & @ErlingHaaland face off, who can win this crucial match? Tune-in to #CHEMCI, tomorrow, 10:00 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #CHEvMCI pic.twitter.com/0jKPoBliPx — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) November 11, 2023

