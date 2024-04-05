Chelsea and Manchester United lock horns in what is expected to be nothing short of a thrilling match in Premier League 2023-24 on April 5. Fans will be keen on knowing the viewing options for Chelsea vs Manchester United match and we have you covered. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 and the Chelsea vs Manchester United live telecast will be available on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Arsenal 2-0 Luton Town, Premier League 2023-24: Martin Odegaard Helps Gunners Reclaim Top Spot on EPL Points Table.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)