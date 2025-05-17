Chelsea are set to lock horns with Manchester United in what promises to be a fascinating clash in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, May 17. The Chelsea vs Manchester United match is set to be played at the Stamford Bridge in London and it starts at 12:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India and fans can likely watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United live telecast on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester United 0–2 West Ham Premier League 2024–25: Hammers Move Past Red Devils With Win at Old Trafford (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Chelsea vs Manchester United

For the final time in the #PL this season, we are on the road 🛣️#MUFC || #CHEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)