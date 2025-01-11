Chelsea takes on Morecambe in the third round of the ongoing FA Cup 2024-25 on January 11. The Chelsea vs Morecambe FA Cup 2024-25 match will be held at Stamford Bridge and start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network have the official broadcast rights for FA Cup 2024-25 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of Chelsea vs Morecambe on Sony Sports TV channels. The live streaming online viewing options of Chelsea vs Morecambe will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City to Show ‘Respect’ To Pep Guardiola’s ‘Hometown’ Club Salford City.

Chelsea vs Morecambe FA Cup 2024-25 Live

