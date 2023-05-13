Desperate to come out from their 11th position in the league table, Chelsea will be facing off against Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League 2022-23 match on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The game will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23. The important clash between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network Channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022-23 Football Match on the Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The only place to be every other Saturday. 🏠 It's #CheNfo, come on Chelsea! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/KzVPQpSfAF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2023

