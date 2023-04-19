Chelsea will be facing Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 19. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London. Chelsea currently trail 2-0 on aggregate. The important quarterfinal match between Chelsea and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Real Madrid match on the SonyLiv app and website. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Real Madrid match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

