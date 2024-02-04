Chelsea would aim to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Wolves in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 4. Wolverhampton Wanderers produced a stunning comeback despite eventually losing the seven-goal thriller in their last match. The Chelsea vs Wolves match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Wolves will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD TV channels. For Chelsea vs Wolves live streaming online, fans can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Everton 2–2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24: Toffees Fights Back Late To Draw With Spurs After Richarlison Nets Twice Against Former Club.

Chelsea vs Wolves

