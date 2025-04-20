Looking to lessen the gap with MLS leaders, Inter Miami will clash against Columbus in Major League Soccer 2025. The Columbus vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match will be played at Huntington Bank Field and will begin at 2:00 AM on April 20, Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to find a viewing option for the Columbus vs Inter Miami match live telecast. However, fans in India can find online viewing options for the Columbus vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match on Apple T,V but would need a season pass. Lionel Messi Quickly Scores in Return to Lineup, Inter Miami Beats Philadelphia Union 2–1 in MLS 2025.

Columbus vs Inter Miami Live

Nearly Showtime 🍿 — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) April 19, 2025

