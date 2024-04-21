Coventry City proved to be a surprise team in the FA Cup 2023-24 season defeating a number of premier league teams in the impressive run. Manchester United also stunned Liverpool in the quarterfinal to reach back-to-back semifinals. With City rivals making it to the second consecutive finals Manchester United will be eager for a finals rematch of the last season. The game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 21, 2024. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 competition in India. Fans can watch Coventry City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2023–24 on Sony Sports Networks Channels. Coventry City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the SonyLIV App. Manchester City and Second-Tier Coventry City Reach FA Cup 2023–24 Semifinals; Tottenham Hotspur Beaten Heavily By Fulham in Premier League.

Coventry City vs Manchester United FA Cup 2023–24

