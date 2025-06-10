The Croatia National Football Team will look to continue its good form when they take on Czechia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, June 10. The Croatia vs Czechia match will be played at the Opus Arena in Osijek, starting at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers has the Sony Sports Network as broadcast partners in India and fans can watch the Croatia vs Czechia live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. SonyLIV will provide Croatia vs Czechia live streaming for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Erling Haaland Scores Again As Norway Crushes Italy in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier; Croatia Cruises to 7–0 Rout of Gibraltar.

Croatia vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Telecast

Only the strongest will book their ticket to 🇺🇸 ✈ Strap in for the next two rounds of European Qualifiers for the #FIFAWorldCup 🏆#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/kYBA3y2iyZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 6, 2025

