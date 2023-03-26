After a successful run in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia will face Wales in their first match at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Sunday, March 26. The game will begin at 1:15 am IST at Stadion Poljud, Split. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Croatia vs Wales match.

Croatia vs Wales, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Get ready for non-stop European football action as teams battle it out for #Euro2024 qualification 🤩 ⚔️ Which match are you most looking forward to❓💬#SonySportsNetwork #EuropeanQualifiers pic.twitter.com/Ihog36Q7jz — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 25, 2023

