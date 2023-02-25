East Bengal will face arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. ATK Mohun Bagan have already qualified for the playoffs. However, a win in this match will help them to finish in the top four, giving them a home advantage in the knockout round match. East Bengal meanwhile are way behind and a victory will only help them to finish in the ninth position. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23 and they will provide live telecast of the Kolkata derby. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF President Blames ‘Conspiracy’ As Indian Football YouTube Account Gets Hacked and Suspended.

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan on Disney+ Hotstar

Hold your breath, it’s D-Day 💪 Joy Mohun Bagan 💚♥️ pic.twitter.com/E4Q3pLfgk5 — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 25, 2023

