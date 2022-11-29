Ecuador takes on Senegal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match. Ecuador and Senegal are placed on second and third spot on the points table respectively. The winner of this contest will advance to Round of 16 stage. Sports 18 will continue to provide live telecast of Ecuador vs Senegal match in English commentary. For Hindi commentary, fans can tune into Sports 18 Khel and MTV. The Ecuador vs Senegal free live streaming online will be available on JioCinema mobile app and website in multiple commentary options like Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam.

Ecuador vs Senegal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

