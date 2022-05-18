Eintracht Frankfurt will face Rangers in the finals of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22. The clash will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on May 19, 2022 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST. Sony Sports will telecast the game for fans in India while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)