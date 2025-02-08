In hopes of moving up the table, AC Milan will take on Empoli in the Serie A 2024-25 clash on February 8. The Empoli vs AC Milan Serie A 2024-25 match will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani and has a scheduled start time of 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option for the Empoli vs AC Milan Serie A 2024-25 match on TV due to the lack of a broadcast partner in India. However, fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the GXR mobile app and website for free for Serie A 2024-25 in India. Como 1-2 Juventus, Serie A 2024-25: Randal Kolo Muani’s Brace Helps Former League Champions Move Up in Standings with Fighting Win

Empoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2024–25 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)