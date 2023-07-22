England's women's team will face Haiti women's team in the first match of Group D. England has qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup five times, whereas Haiti are making their first appearance in the tournament. The match will be played at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, starting at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans who want to watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. USA 3–0 Vietnam, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sophia Smith Shines As Defending Champions Get Off to Winning Start.

Where To Watch:

🔴 Today’s #FIFAWWC LIVE Broadcast schedule on DD Sports 📺 ⚽ US vs Vietnam ⏰ 6:30 AM ⚽ Zambia vs Japan⏰ 12:30 PM ⚽ England vs Haiti ⏰ 3 PM ⚽️ Denmark vs China ⏰ 5:30 PM — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 21, 2023

