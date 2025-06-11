England are all set to prepare themselves playing through an International friendly under new coach Thomas Tuchel. The England National Football Team vs Senegal National Football Team International friendly 2025 match is set to be played on Wednesday, June 11. The England vs Senegal football match will be held at the City Ground, Nottingham, England and it has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The England vs Senegal live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India will be able to watch England vs Senegal live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Fan Taken to Hospital After Falling From Stand During Belgium vs Wales Football Match.

England vs Senegal International Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 🦁, but there’s nothing “𝒻𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓃𝒹𝓁𝓎” about it! ⚔️ Watch the clash between England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs Senegal 🇸🇳 tonight - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/QY7XCXk8k7 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 10, 2025

