England are set to face Spain in a quarterfinal clash at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on July 21, Thursday. The match would be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton and is slated to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network channels would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Sony Liv app.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 will face their biggest #WEURO2022 test yet when they take on 🇪🇸 for a semi-final spot 🎟️ Can Jorge Vilda's team stop the free-scoring @Lionesses? 🛑 Stream this big knockout game, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/Pka3zTiRKb 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/dYxA862bKu — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 20, 2022

