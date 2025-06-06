As Portugal waits in the final, Spain National Football Team is set to lock horns with France National Football Team in the second semi-final of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Friday, June 6. The Spain vs France match is set to be played at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany and it is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. Fans looking for Spain vs France live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 137th International Goal As Portugal Beat Germany 2–1 To Enter UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Final.

Spain vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Semi-Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

