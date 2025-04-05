Looking to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool, and keep their title hopes alive, Arsenal will play Everton in the Premier League 2024-25 on April 5. The Everton vs Arsenal PL 2024-25 match will be played at Goodison Park and will start at 5:OO PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can find TV viewing options of the Everton vs Arsenal English Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select TV channels. The Everton vs Arsenal football match in the PL 2024-25 will be available for live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website. Liverpool 1–0 Everton Premier League 2024–25: Diogo Jota Finds Net As The Reds Notch Up 100th Merseyside Derby Win.

Everton vs Arsenal Premier League 2024–25 Live

🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️ 🆚 Everton 🕧 12.30pm (UK) 🏆 Premier League 🏟 Goodison Park pic.twitter.com/rUvRcq6zpP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 5, 2025

