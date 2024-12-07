Table topper Liverpool side was to travel to Everton for their league match on matchday 15. Sadly, the weather conditions in the region postponed the match. The Everton vs Liverpool match was scheduled to be played at Goodison Park and starts at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 7. The match schedule will be confirmed later. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels when the schedule is confirmed. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Everton vs Liverpool Postponed

Today's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Full details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ikF8iJRTGs — Everton (@Everton) December 7, 2024

