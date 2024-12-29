Nottingham Forest has been wonderful in the league at the moment and will take on everton next. The Everton vs Nottingham Forest match was scheduled to be played at the Goodison Park and starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 29. The match schedule will be confirmed later. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Also, Everton vs Nottingham Forest live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Live

Back at Goodison on Sunday - for our final match of 2024. 🔵🫡 pic.twitter.com/pbKWPiv8Fh — Everton (@Everton) December 27, 2024

