After a fantabulous opening day, get ready for an action-packed Day 2 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday. England vs Iran is the first match to take place on November 21, with kick-off time scheduled at 6.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). England vs Iran, Group B fixture will be held at Khalifa International Stadium at Doha in Qatar. Viewers in India can watch England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 live telecast on Sports 18 while free live streaming will be available on JioCinema app. If you are interested in watching the exciting football match with live commentary and coverage in Bengali language, it is also made available on JioCinema. Scroll down to get all the details pertaining to ENG vs IRN telecast and streaming options. England vs Iran Live Match Streaming and Telecast Timing As Per Local Time Zones: Know Kickoff Time of FIFA World Cup 2022 Match 2.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran Live Commentary and Coverage in Bengali?

We would like you to know that the FIFA World Cup will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and on Jio Cinema for free in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil from November 20. We will not be streaming FIFA World Cup on Voot. — Voot Support (@VootSupport) November 20, 2022

JioCinema Brings England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match 2 Coverage

Get Ready For The Match

