Borussia Dortmund will commence their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Fluminense on Tuesday, June 16. The Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Group F match is set to be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and it starts at 06:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Diego Simeone Refuses To Blame Heat After Atletico Madrid’s Loss to PSG.

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

