Third in the Premier League points table, Liverpool will take on Fulham on match day 33. The side can move up to the second position with a win. Fulham have struggled against the Merseyside opponents and has registered only one win in the last 11 fixtures against Liverpool. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Fulham vs Liverpool match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Fulham vs Liverpool live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Premier League Set To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology for EPL 2024–25 Season

Fulham vs Liverpool

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)