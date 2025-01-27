Manchester United will look for a win after some dreadful performances in recent matches and will play an away game against Fulham. The Fulham vs Manchester United match was scheduled to be played at Craven Cottage and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 27. Fulham vs Manchester United live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Also, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

