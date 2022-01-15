Gabon would take on Ghana in a Group C match in the AFCON 2021 on Saturday. The match, beginning at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time), would be played at the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon. Unfortunately, football fans in India would neither be able to experience live telecast of this match nor stream the game live.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)