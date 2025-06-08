In a third-place playoff match in UEFA Nations League 2024-25, the Germany national football team will face off against the France national football team on June 8. The GER vs FRA UNL match will be played at MHPArena in Stuttgart and will commence at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Germany vs France live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for GER vs FRA UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Third Place Match live streaming viewing options online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 137th International Goal As Portugal Beat Germany 2–1 To Enter UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Final.

