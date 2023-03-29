Germany will take on Belgium at an important International Friendly match on Wednesday, March 29. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST at RheinEnergieStadion, Köln, Germany. The hosts had a convincing win against Peru in their last game while Belgium are trying to find ground under their new coach. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Germany vs Belgium match.

Germany vs Belgium, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A heavyweight battle awaits as hosts #Germany take on neighbours #Belgium in an international friendly ⚔️ ⚽ Who will come out on 🔝? 👀#SonySportsNetwork #GERBEL pic.twitter.com/UlBbFPSq49 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 28, 2023

