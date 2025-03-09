Atletico Madrid can move to the top of La Liga standings with a win in the upcoming match as the face Getafe next. The Getafe vs Atletico Madrid game will be played at Coliseum stadium and will start at 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 9. Sadly, there is no official broadcaster in India for the La Liga 2024-25 season. But the Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Live streaming will be available on GXR World app and website. Dani Olmo Helps Barcelona Grind Out 1–0 Win Against Las Palmas in La Liga 2024–25.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Live

It’s derby day 🤩 pic.twitter.com/22BhcymqSv — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 9, 2025

