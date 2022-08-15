Getafe will play host to Atletico Madrid today, August 15 at La Liga 2022-23 at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. The clash is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 channels, Voot app and website would provide the live telecast and live streaming of the La Liga match in India.

Check Getafe vs Atletico Madrid streaming details:

It all starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nRVrAS6QyI — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 14, 2022

