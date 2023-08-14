Barcelona, the defending La Liga champions, begin their 2023/24 league campaign on Sunday, August 13, 2023, with an away match against Getafe. The game will begin at 01:00 Am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Madrid, Spain. The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. However, the Getafe vs Barcelona match will be broadcasted live on Sports18 1 HD/SD. If fans want to watch the live streaming of the game you can tune into the JioCinema app and website.

La Liga 2023–24 Live Streaming

🗣 ¡AZULONES! Hoy recibimos al campeón en el Coliseum. A las 21:30h 🆚 @FCBarcelona_es TODO el mundo a animar al Geta en casa 💙🏟#VamosGeta | #GetafeBarça pic.twitter.com/ZpQlgQDPGe — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 13, 2023

