Ghana will be aiming to book a spot in the last 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on winless Uruguay on Friday, December 2. The match would be played at the Education City Stadium and it is going to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans who are interested in live telecast of this match, can find it on the Sports 18 channels. JioCinema will provide live streaming of this match, not just in English commentary but also in other languages like Bengali, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in South Korea vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in KOR vs POR Line-Up

Ghana vs Uruguay Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)